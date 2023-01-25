Karim Benzema wanted by Newcastle in the Summer: Will It be a Wise Deal?

Manchester United and Newcastle United could reportedly go head-to-head for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema in the summer.

As pre reports in Spain, both Premier League clubs are both eyeing a move for the Ballon d'Or 2022 winner. Karim Benzema's current deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress regarding a new deal.

The Frenchman is allowed to enter negotiations with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the campaign and Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ready to make an offer for the Real Madrid legend. Newcastle United, in particular, are thought to be particularly keen on the Los Blancos icon.

Benzema has established himself as one of the greatest players to have ever played for Real Madrid since his move from Lyon in 2009. He has etched himself on the history books of the Spanish giants and is the second-highest scorer in Los Blancos' history with 334 goals in 622 games while also producing 160 assists in the process. He has won a total of 23 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles.

Advertisement

Such an iconic striker, who is widely regarded as one of the best number nines in the modern era, would be a fantastic addition to Newcastle United, especially on a free transfer. Benzema might be 35 now but he is still pretty much at the peak of his powers. His quality and his immense experienced would be fantastic additions to a club like Newcastle United, who do not possess such a player at the moment.

Eddie Howe is doing a phenomenal job at St. James' Park and adding a player of Benzema's calibre could take them to the next level. Benzema has struggled with injuries this season but has impressed when he has been available. The Frenchman has scored 11 goals in 17 appearances across competitions this campaign.