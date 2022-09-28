Kerala Blasters: Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing 11, Prediction in ISL 2022-23

Kochi, September 26: As it has been the case over the seasons, the Kerala Blasters will begin their campaign searching for the title in the latest Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) season, beginning on October 7.

The Kerala Blasters are the current runners-up of the ISL, having lost to Hyderabad FC in penalties in the previous season, and now they would like to go one step ahead and win the trophy for the first time.

They have a tactically strong Ivan Vukumanovic continuing as their head coach and the Blasters have also managed to retain the services of some core unit players.

Adrian Luna will patrol the midfield and they have added the influential Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, though he could start behind Sahal Abdul Samad. Jeakson Singh and Givson Singh too have stayed with the club fortifying the midfield.

They have a wonderful goalkeeper in Prabhusukhan Singh and have two bright young Indians in Bryce Miranda, who was fetched from Churchill Brothers, and Ayush Adhikari.

The Blasters may just the presence of strikers Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz who were migrated to to FC Goa and Mumbai City FC respectively during the transfer window.

But they have bought in centre-back from Spain Victor Mongil and Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou from the transfer market to bolster the squad. Kerala Blasters will play East Bengal in their first match on October 7.

Here ahead of ISL 2022-23, MyKhel looks at the squad, possible playing 11, formation and chances of Kerala Blasters.

1. Kerala Blasters Squad

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy V, Jessel Cameiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruviah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Bidyasagar Khangembam, Bryce Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, KP Rahul, Saurav Mandal.

Coach: Ivan Vukumanovic.

2. Possible formation, Playing 11

Possible formation: 4-4-2

Predicted Playing 11: Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Gill.

Defenders: Jessel Cameiro, Marko Leskovic, Ruviah Hormipam, Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh.

Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, KP Rahul.