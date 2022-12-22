Kerala sixth-grader predicted exact scoreline and result of FIFA World Cup 2022 final

A 11-year-old Argentina fan from Kerala had predicted the exact outcome of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final along with the scoreline and a penalty shootout result.

Argentina and France played out a thrilling 3-3 draw before Lionel Messi's side clinched the title after a 4-2 shootout win. And the sixth-grader from a Kerala government school had predicted the result two days before the summit clash.

Indian Express has reported that the teachers of Naduvannur Government Higher Secondary School had asked their students to predict the score of the final of the World Cup on Friday. And students wrote down various score scenarios on a piece of paper, which they then placed in a box.

And in a surprising outcome, 11-year-old Aysha Ayfa's prediction came out to be true. She had predicted the Argentina-France encounter to end in a 3-3 draw after extra time, and 7-5 after the penalty shootout.

While the score was same after extra time, the penalty result was a little different as Argentina won the shootout 4-2.

The box of predictions was opened by school authorities after the match. And one of the teachers admitted that they were surprised to see Aysha's prediction.

"We did not expect any of the students to predict the score correctly. But to our surprise, we found at least 10 notes that said Argentina and France would score three goals each. But one prediction took us by surprise, as it clearly mentioned the number of goals each team would score in the shootout," the teacher was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The youngster Aysha, who is an Argentina fan, said she was confident her team would win and added that she predicted a penalty shootout as the final was played between two of the best teams.

"I am a die-hard fan of Argentina and I was sure the team would win," Indian Express quoted as Aysha saying.

"But I was also sure that since both the teams are really strong and are in great form, the penalty shootout option would definitively come up and that's the reason why I mentioned the penalty scores," the 11-year-old added.

Following the correct precdition, the school authorities on Monday (December 19) presented Aysha with a memento, a souvenir and a football. Her father, Saleem, was also present on the occasion.

Messi had opened the scoring, while Angel Di Maria had put Argentina 2-0 up heading into half-time, but Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals in the second half to take the match to extra time.

In the second half of extra time, Messi had thought he had won the match, but in the closing minutes of extra time, Mbappe levelled the score at 3-3 to complete his hattrick and take the match into penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Argentina converted their spot-kicks, while France missed two to award the World Cup to their opponents, who ended a 36-year wait to lift the title.