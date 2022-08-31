Konrad Laimer to Liverpool, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 31: Liverpool looked pretty much done and dusted early in the transfer window after securing just signings in the form of Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho.

But, they can now make a surprise late move for a new midfielder before the transfer deadline day.

As his side experienced a poor start to the season with his midfield hit by injuries, Jurgen Klopp stated that he was wrong to not sign a midfielder this summer. He also hinted at a possibility of getting a new midfielder before the transfer deadline day.

We have seen a number of midfielders across Europe being linked with a move to Anfield after Klopp's comments. And one of them is RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. The Austrian international is a player on demand with just one year left in his deal and is available for just 25 million pounds as per reports.

Regardless of what Klopp's initial plan was, Laimer looks like a perfect signing for Liverpool and far from just a panic buy which clubs usually do late in the window. Laimer's attributes and style of play make him a perfect player for Klopp's system which is highly reliant on intelligent pressing and work rate.

As per Fbref, Laimer averaged 33.4 presses per game last season which is the most in Europe by any midfielder. He also ranks 95 percentile in assists, 90 percent in dribbles and 85 percentile in tackles which is a testament of his all action style of play.

At just 25 years of age, Laimer also fits Liverpool's usual recruitment model and can be the much needed long-term workhorse in midfield. He is also capable of filling in in wide roles inculding the full-back positions which suggests that he could be the replacement of James Milner.

Even if Liverpool sign their priority target Jude Bellingham next summer, getting Laimer this summer is unlikely to scupper those plans as he is a player of a different profile. His price tag makes him look like a bargain that Liverpool simply should not lose out on.