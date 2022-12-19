Kylian Mbappe becomes second player to score hattrick in FIFA World Cup final

Lusail, December 19: Kylian Mbappe on Sunday (December 18) became the second player ever to score a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup Final, but the Frenchman could not help his nation win a second World Cup in a row.

The treble also made the 23-year-old Frenchman the second player and the first since England's Geoff Hurst scored a hattrick against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final.

The hattrick helped Mbappe clinch the World Cup Golden Boot, but his efforts went in vain as Lionel Messi's Argentina triumphed on penalties.

Mbappe entered Sunday's game level with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Messi on five goals, and twice fell behind in his battle with the Argentina captain in a thrilling contest.

How Mbappe Hattrick Came About

Messi became the first player to reach 20 World Cup goal involvements when he opened the scoring from the spot following Ousmane Dembele's trip on Angel Di Maria, who then capped a flowing move to put Argentina 2-0 up heading into half time.

However, Mbappe was gifted a route back into the battle atop the goalscoring charts with 10 minutes remaining, tucking a penalty home after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani.

Mbappe then moved clear in the race for the Golden Boot in incredible fashion 97 seconds later, lashing a first-time volley beyond Emiliano Martinez to force extra time via his second goal.

Messi looked to have sealed the award - and the trophy for his country - once again when he prodded Argentina back in front in extra time, but Mbappe responded with yet another spot-kick when Gonzalo Montiel was penalised for handball. But all that went in vain in the shootout, which Argentina sealed 4-2.

Mbappe FIFA World Cup Final Most Goals Records

Having netted in 2018's win against Croatia, Mbappe is now the highest-scoring player in World Cup final history with four, while his overall tally of 12 goals at the tournament puts him level with three-time champion Pele.

Mbappe's total of eight goals in Qatar is the joint highest at a single World Cup since Gerd Muller scored 10 times in 1970 (also Ronaldo, eight in 2002), but that will come as little consolation to the forward following France's painful defeat.

Mbappe also became the youngest player to reach double figures at the finals - aged 23 years 363 days - surpassing Muller's record (24 years, 226 days).