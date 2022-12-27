La Liga 2022-23: La Liga Return Date, Fixtures List, Key Matches and Top Stats

Fixtures List:

Match Date Time (IST) Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Dec 29 9.30 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Dec 29 11.45 PM Atletico Madrid vs Elche Dec 30 02.00 AM Getafe vs Mallorca Dec 30 9.30 PM Cadiz vs Almeria Dec 30 11.45 PM Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla Dec 30 11.45 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Dec 31 02.00 AM Barcelona vs Espanyol Dec 31 6.30 PM Real Sociedad vs Osasuna Dec 31 8.45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia Dec 31 8.45 PM

La Liga Key Fixtures:

Barcelona vs Espanyol:

Barcelona will be taking on Espanyol in a Catalunya Derby. The former are unbeaten in nine games against their city rivals who are struggling at the 16th place with just two wins all season. Barcelona are top of the league now with 37 points, two points clear of their rivals Real Madrid.

Their last meet was in May this year, when it ended 2-2. The last meet at Camp Nou ended in a 1-0 win for Los Cules with the solitary goal of Memphis Depay.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao:

Both Real Betis (6th) and Athletic Bilbao (4th) are on 24 points, but the latter are in a better position in league table due to their superior goal difference. It will be a massive clash for both of them as they look to consolidate their position in the top four race.

Betis will be the home side and will be taking confidence from their last meet at home, when they beat Bilbao 1-0 courtesy of a Borja Iglesias goal.

Villarreal vs Valencia:

Villarreal will be welcoming Valencia in a derby in the final match of this game week. The Yellow Submarines are two points ahead of their city rivals and will look to further broaden the gap with a win. These two haven't enjoyed a stalemate in their previous 11 meetings as it promises to be an exciting encounter.

This fixture also has been dominated by home teams as the last league away win in this tie came back in 2017, when Villarreal won at the Mestalla.

La Liga Stats:

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is leading the goal chart with 13 goals. Here is the top five scorers chart-

Player Club Country Goals Robert Lewandowski Barcelona Poland 13 Vedat Muriqi Mallorca Kosovo 8 Borja Iglesias Real Betis Spain 8 Iago Aspas Celta de Vigo Spain 7 Joselu Espanyol Spain 7

Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has the most assists with 6. He is followed by Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (5) and Real Madrid's Rodrygo (4).