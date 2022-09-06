La Liga in joint venture with Galaxy Racer to expand operations in India, Middle East and North Africa
Bengaluru, September 6: La Liga, the top-flight of Spanish football and Galaxy Racer (GXR), the Dubai-based transmedia multinational, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) paving the way for the formation of a 15-year joint venture which will transform the league's brand presence in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
GXR, founded in 2019 by Group CEO Paul Roy, is the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organisation in the world with a presence in the MENA region, North America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe.
The joint venture positions GXR as La Liga's local partner in the MENA market and Indian subcontinent, setting up a historic first for the world of sports rights in the territories which is projected to yield over €3 billion in revenue.
Following the signing of the LoI, the parties entered an exclusive period to conclude contract details and the establishment of the joint venture.
"Partnering with Galaxy Racer is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy," said Maite Ventura, La Liga's managing director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"This agreement ensures not only a bright future for football in MENA and the Indian sub-continent, but also for La Liga and our clubs. Success for us is seeing more of the younger crowd playing and enjoying the game, we want to tap into the hearts and minds of the millennials and GenZ."
As agreed in the LoI, La Liga and GXR will each hold a 50 per cent stake in the new joint venture.
The joint venture will offer La Liga new avenues and opportunities to increase brand presence across a key target region that is one of the youngest on the planet with more than 1.3 billion people aged under 30.
In addition, the joint venture will act as the media rights agency for the broadcast and media rights for the MENA and Indian sub-continent.
The deal provides La Liga an innovative pathway to share its intellectual property (IP) through a local partner already offering considerable market reach - GXR has over 500 million followers worldwide - and a platform for growth that leverages expertise in six key verticals -- licensing, content creation, esports, influencer/talent management, merchandising and music.
Paul Roy, CEO & Founder of Galaxy Racer said, 'The La Liga brand is powerful, but its potential remains untapped amongst Millennials and GenZ in the MENA region and Indian subcontinent.
'Our opportunity is to connect with a younger audience in a way that resonates with them. Galaxy Racer has a market reach that'll help unlock that potential and elevate La Liga to an aspirational brand for target audiences in the region.'
La Liga Executive Director Oscar Mayo added, 'With the market set to enter a new era of growth, this is the right moment to take our business in the region to the next level and attract the next generation of younger fans.'
'This historic partnership is set to boost the popularity of La Liga and football in MENA and the Indian subcontinent. With Galaxy Racer's extensive experience in the region, we believe they're the ideal partner to help us reach a fresh new audience and unlock the true potential of La Liga in the region.'