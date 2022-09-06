La Liga in joint venture with Galaxy Racer to expand operations in India, Middle East and North Africa

Bengaluru, September 6: La Liga, the top-flight of Spanish football and Galaxy Racer (GXR), the Dubai-based transmedia multinational, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) paving the way for the formation of a 15-year joint venture which will transform the league's brand presence in the Indian sub-continent, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

GXR, founded in 2019 by Group CEO Paul Roy, is the largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organisation in the world with a presence in the MENA region, North America, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe.

The joint venture positions GXR as La Liga's local partner in the MENA market and Indian subcontinent, setting up a historic first for the world of sports rights in the territories which is projected to yield over €3 billion in revenue.

Following the signing of the LoI, the parties entered an exclusive period to conclude contract details and the establishment of the joint venture.

"Partnering with Galaxy Racer is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy," said Maite Ventura, La Liga's managing director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"This agreement ensures not only a bright future for football in MENA and the Indian sub-continent, but also for La Liga and our clubs. Success for us is seeing more of the younger crowd playing and enjoying the game, we want to tap into the hearts and minds of the millennials and GenZ."