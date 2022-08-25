La Liga Transfer News: Sevilla sign Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich

Bengaluru, August 25: Tanguy Nianzou has become La Liga outfit Sevilla FC's latest summer signing, joining from German champions Bayern Munich.

In the midst of a rebuilding process in defence, the Spanish League club has completed a deal to sign one of the most highly-rated emerging stars on the European scene.

The signing shows Sevilla FC doubling down on its renowned transfer policy that has brought it so much success -- recruiting young talent.

Nianzou took his first steps as a player in the youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) where he made his first team debut while still a teenager.

In the summer of 2020, he moved to Bayern, where he continued to develop his career as a professional. These experiences with such important clubs led to a Ligue 1 title and two Bundesliga titles, which is unusual for such a young player.

He has also been a fixture at every level of the French national youth teams, proving that his talent has not gone unnoticed at any stage of his career.

At 20, Nianzou already has experience in major domestic and European competitions and wants to step up and take on an important role in a big team.

This is the motivation that has led him to signing for Sevilla, with whom he will compete for the La Liga title and play Champions Legaue football.

An ideal environment for consistency in exchange for assuming responsibility and gaining importance in Julen Lopetegui's system.

He is a tall player - standing at 1.91m - quick to cut out attacks and with a great aerial game. In addition, his development at such important and leading clubs in their championships has helped him to become a defender capable of distributing the ball brilliantly, with short or long passes, or driving forward when necessary.

In addition, he can operate on both the right and left sides and has even occupied the defensive midfielder position. He fits the bill as the central defender Lopetegui is looking for; the Basque coach has

always had a predilection for defenders with good feet.

His profile - young, skillful and fast - will perfectly complement Marcao, the other new face in the centre of Sevilla defence.

Nianzou could be the perfect partner for the Brazilian as he can impose his forcefulness and experience, thanks to having the security and reliability of a 20-year-old to support him.

Nianzou is Sevilla's fourth signing in the summer transfer window. After the arrivals of Alex Telles, Isco and Marcao, the Frenchman joins a dressing room that wants

to further improve on last season's title push and eventual fourth-placed finish.