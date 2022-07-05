La Liga Transfer Window: Check out who is in and out

Bengaluru, July 5: Gareth Bale's move from Real Madrid to Major League Scoccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles FC had headlined the transfer window saga in La Liga.

The transfer window of the top tier of Spanish football is open from July 1 to August 31 and most of the La Liga clubs have been busy.

Bale had been looking for a new club after guiding Wales to qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Though he was initially linked to Cardiff City, finally he agreed for a move to California, in what could be decsribed as major coup for the MLS club.

Bale's signing boosts an LAFC team who already lead the Supporters' Shield race and have also secured Giorgio Chiellini ahead of the transfer window in MLS opening next month.

LAFC's first match after that date is El Trafico against rivals LA Galaxy.

Apart from Bale's switch from Madrid to California, here is a quick look at some of the other big transfers which have happened in Spanish La Liga over the weekend.

Barcelona

In: Pablo Torre (Real Racing)

Returning from Loan: Pjanic (Besiktas), Trincao (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Collado (Granada CF), Inaki Pena (Galatasaray)

Out: Dani Alves, Coutinho (Permanent transfer after loan to Aston Villa)

End of loan: Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla FC)

Atletico Madrid

End of loan: Lecomte (AS Monaco)

Real Madrid

In: Tchouameni (AS Monaco), Rudiger (Chelsea FC)

Returning from loan: Mayoral (Getafe CF), Odriozola (Fiorentina), Reinier (Dortmund), Take Kubo (RCD Mallorca), Chust (Cadiz CF)



Out: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Isco, Marcelo

Sevilla FC

In: N/A

Returning from loan: Rony Lopes (Olympiakos), Luuk de Jong (FC Barcelona), Oscar Rodriguez (Getafe CF), Idrissi (Cadiz CF), Berrocal (Real Sporting)



Out: Diego Carlos (Aston Villa), Alejandro Pozo (permanent transfer after loan at UD Almeria)

End of loan: Martial (Manchester United)