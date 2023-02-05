LaLiga: Barcelona vs Sevilla Live stream in India, Live telecast, schedule, predicted line up

Barcelona vs Sevilla Live stream: Barcelona will be aiming to make the most of the Real Madrid slip-up as they take on Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday night at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are on a nine-match winning run in all competition and are sitting top of the table five points ahead of Real Madrid, who lost 0-1 to Mallorca on Sunday afternoon.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are having a miserable season as they sit 13th in the table, just two points from the drop zone.

Barcelona have been in good form in the domestic competitions, unlike their European form with Champions League group-stage exit, and will like to maintain the good run as they are soon to host an in-form Manchester United in Europa League knockout stages

Barcelona already have a trophy to their name in the ongoing season as they defeated arch-rivals Real Madrid to lift the Super Copa in January. Barcelona will have to deal with their nemesis yet again in the Copa del Rey semis.

Heading into Sunday's game, Barcelona have four consecutive wins to their name against Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Girona, and Real Betis respectively.

Sevilla is followed by another tricky rivals in Villarreal after which they welcome Manchester United on February 16.

Advertisement

LaLiga: Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Stream and Telecast Details in India

Barcelona will host Sevilla in a LaLiga match on Sunday night (Monday morning, February 6). The match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona and is set to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Sevilla will be Live telecast on Sports18 1. Fans can also watch live stream of Barcelona vs Sevilla on the Voot app and website.

LaLiga: Barcelona vs Sevilla predicted starting line-up

Barcelona predicted starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Sevilla predicted starting lineup: Bounou; Montiel, Gudelj, Nianzou, Acuna; Delaney, Rakitic; Jordan, Torres, Lamela; En-Nesyri