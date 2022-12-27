Leeds United vs Manchester City : Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Defending Premier League winner Manchester City will take a tricky trip to Elland Road next to face bottom-half Leeds United as Pep Guardiola's men continue to mount a title challenge sitting eight points behind Arsenal.

The Cityzens will come into the game with strong confidence after snatching a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, despite a host of first-team players missing.

City have scored more goals than any other Premier League side so far in 2022/23 however has stumbled in between some games with Arsenal being more consistent in the league.

With the second half of the season set to go with full flow, the Manchester giants now can not afford to miss any more points and the game against Leeds could be pivotal in starting a good run of form.

Leeds on the other hand have had a mixed time so far however managed two important wins - Liverpool and Brentford before the break. The 15th-placed side surely will face an uphill task against City at home.



Date: 29th December 2022

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Elland Road

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Leeds United vs Manchester City Team News:

Leeds are facing a number of injury issues. Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas are long-term absentees while Jack Harrison and Archie Gray are also a doubt for the game. Tyler Adams meanwhile will miss the game after receiving a red in the last game.

City will be only without World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who is currently on holiday. Apart from them Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake are a doubt for the game following a niggle and hamstring respectively during the Liverpool game.

Leeds United vs Manchester City H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Leeds: 2 Wins

Man City: 2 Wins

Draws: 1

Leeds United vs Manchester City Possible Line Ups:

Leeds United Starting XI (4-3-2-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk; Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw, Sam Greenwood; Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto; Rodrigo

Manchester City Starting XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez

Leeds United vs Manchester City Dream 11 Prediction:

Leeds are without a win in each of their last seven Premier League home games against defending champions. Pep Guardiola’s side won both meetings by an aggregate score of 11-0 last season. Considering the current form, City could just replicate something similar.

Leeds United vs Manchester City My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders - John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rasmus Kristensen

Midfielders - Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne (Vice-Captain), Brenden Aaronson, Adam Forshaw

Strikers - Erling Haaland (Captain), Rodrigo