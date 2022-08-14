Ligue 1, PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Neymar scores twice as Galtier maintains winning start

Paris, August 14: Neymar scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain made it consecutive wins to start the Ligue 1 season with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Montpellier at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (August 13).

The champions started their title defence with a 5-0 win against Clermont last weekend in Christophe Galtier's first league game in charge, and they followed that up with a ninth success in their past 10 league games against Montpellier, despite a penalty miss from Kylian Mbappe midway through the first half.

The France international made amends soon after when his cross was turned into his own net by Falaye Sacko, before Neymar doubled the hosts' advantage from a second penalty of the game.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Neymar and Mbappe scored either side of Wahbi Khazri's goal for the visitors, while there were late efforts from debutant Renato Sanches and Montpellier's Enzo Tchato Mbiayi.

Mbappe sulk down to lack of match fitness: Gaiter

Mbappe looked unhappy throughout the game and refused to celebrate his goal, much to the frustration of a number of his team-mates.

He also reacted furiously to Vitinha's decision to pass to Lionel Messi rather than him late in the first half, throwing his arms up in disgust and seemingly refusing to continue with the attack.

{tweet1}

Advertisement Advertisement

Galtier, though, does not believe too much should be read into it and says Mbappe is simply frustrated at being behind his team-mates in the fitness stakes.

"Kylian played his last game three weeks ago so I knew it was going to be tough on a physical level for him," the PSG boss told Canal+.

"He's a competitor. He wants to be good and he wants to be good quickly, but a top footballer is not on and off like that; it takes a little time to regain 100 per cent of his athletic abilities.

"When he's at 100 per cent, he'll make the difference even more. These are players who like to score, who want to score, who attack.

"It's a bit normal for him to be disappointed at being a little short physically compared to his team-mates."

Mbappe's penalty miss was just his second in Ligue 1, with both of them coming at the Parc des Princes.

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti attributed his team-mate's attitude to that miss and says he does not mind him sulking as it shows he cares about the club.

"Kylian is a player who always wants to do well," the Italy international told reporters. "I think that with the missed penalty he was sulking a bit but that's normal. He's a big player, he always wants to make a difference.

"When he misses something, he's disappointed, that's normal. But afterwards he bounced back with the first goal on which he was decisive, then afterwards with his goal.

"It's good when he is angry because it means that he cares a lot about this team, that he wants to do well, that he wants to make a difference."

PSG are next in action a week on Sunday when they visit Lille.