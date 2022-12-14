Lionel Messi Argentina Stats And Record: List Of International Goals, Assists, Hat-tricks By The GOAT


Argentina and PSG star forward Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) of the game for his incredible numbers at club level and international football.

The 35-year-old, who is the most capped Argentine, is the all-time leading goal-scorer for his country and is third in the list for most international goals behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo and former Iran forward Ali Daei.

Messi has been creating records every year since making his senior debut in 2005, and is now also just a few goals behind Portugal star Ronaldo for most goals overall (club and country).

In 1002 appearances for club and country, Messi has netted 791 goals. The Argentina icon has also won the Ballon d'Or award for a record six times in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup: The stats and numbers of the two GOATs

In total, the Argentine superstar has scored close to 800 goals for club and country. He recently became the all-time leading goal-scorer for Argentina at the World Cup, surpassing greats like Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta in 2022.

His first World Cup goal came in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro. At 18 years and 357 days, it made him Argentina's youngest ever scorer in the competition. At 22 years and 363 days in 2010, he became the youngest player to captain Argentina.

In 2015, Messi became the youngest players to earn 100 caps for Argentina at 27 years and 361 days. In 2022, he also claimed the tag for most appearances at the FIFA World Cup finals for Argentina.

Now, we take a look at Lionel Messi goals, assists and other numbers for Argentina in internationals and the FIFA World Cup:

Lionel Messi International Stats, Record and Honors

Caps: 166

Goals: 92

Hat-tricks: 8

Assists: 66

Trophies: Copa America 2021, Finalissima 2022

Lionel Messi Argentina Goals breakdown

CompetitionAppearancesGoalsAssists
FIFA World Cup25118
Copa America341317
World Cup Qualifiers602810
Finalissima102
Friendlies514429

Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Appearances, Goals and Assists Breakdown

EditionAppearancesGoalsAssists
2006311
2010501
2014741
2018412
2022653

Lionel Messi year-wise goals for Argentina

YearGoals
20050
20062
20076
20082
20093
20102
20114
201212
20136
20148
20154
20168
20174
20184
20195
20201
20219
202216

Published On December 14, 2022

