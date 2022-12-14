Lionel Messi Argentina Stats And Record: List Of International Goals, Assists, Hat-tricks By The GOAT

Argentina and PSG star forward Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) of the game for his incredible numbers at club level and international football.

The 35-year-old, who is the most capped Argentine, is the all-time leading goal-scorer for his country and is third in the list for most international goals behind rival Cristiano Ronaldo and former Iran forward Ali Daei.

Messi has been creating records every year since making his senior debut in 2005, and is now also just a few goals behind Portugal star Ronaldo for most goals overall (club and country).

In 1002 appearances for club and country, Messi has netted 791 goals. The Argentina icon has also won the Ballon d'Or award for a record six times in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

In total, the Argentine superstar has scored close to 800 goals for club and country. He recently became the all-time leading goal-scorer for Argentina at the World Cup, surpassing greats like Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta in 2022.

His first World Cup goal came in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro. At 18 years and 357 days, it made him Argentina's youngest ever scorer in the competition. At 22 years and 363 days in 2010, he became the youngest player to captain Argentina.

In 2015, Messi became the youngest players to earn 100 caps for Argentina at 27 years and 361 days. In 2022, he also claimed the tag for most appearances at the FIFA World Cup finals for Argentina.

Now, we take a look at Lionel Messi goals, assists and other numbers for Argentina in internationals and the FIFA World Cup:

Lionel Messi International Stats, Record and Honors

Caps: 166

Goals: 92

Hat-tricks: 8

Assists: 66

Trophies: Copa America 2021, Finalissima 2022

Lionel Messi Argentina Goals breakdown

Competition Appearances Goals Assists FIFA World Cup 25 11 8 Copa America 34 13 17 World Cup Qualifiers 60 28 10 Finalissima 1 0 2 Friendlies 51 44 29

Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Appearances, Goals and Assists Breakdown

Edition Appearances Goals Assists 2006 3 1 1 2010 5 0 1 2014 7 4 1 2018 4 1 2 2022 6 5 3

Lionel Messi year-wise goals for Argentina