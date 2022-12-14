Lionel Messi set to play his final World Cup game on December 18

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed the World Cup 2022 final will be the swansong of his World Cup career as he prepares to bid adieu on a high.

The 35-year-old played a pivotal role in Argentina's 3-0 semifinal triumph against Croatia, with a goal and an assist.

Messi previously announced that this will be his last World Cup, and he further emphasized that after Los Albicelestes reached the final.

"I am proud to be able to finish my World Cup journey playing this final," Messi told reporters.

"What I'm experiencing is exciting. Sunday will be my last game in a World Cup. It will be many years before the next one [2026] and I don't think I'll be able to make it, so I hope I can finish in the best way," the 35-year-old added.

Messi's goal against Croatia meant he became his country's all-time leading scorer at World Cups with 11 goals, surpassing Gabriel Batistuta. Messi also scored the 5th goal of the tournament and now joint highest along with France's Kylian Mbappe.

The PSG forward was outstanding in the semifinal. He was a livewire on the pitch, constantly threatening the Croatian defenders. But the moment of the match came on the 3rd Argentine goal, when the veteran bamboozled Josko Gvardiol with his elite trickery and set up Julian Alvarez to score. And after the match, he said he is enjoying every bit of the World Cup.

