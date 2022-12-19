Lionel Messi gets offer from renowned filmmaker for a documentary, who has previously worked on Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi's rise to the pinnacle of footballing achievements may be on the way to coming to the silver screen.

Leading documentary director Asif Kapadia has expressed his wish to create a Lionel Messi movie after the latter's World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Messi led Argentina to a World Cup win in Qatar as Los Albicelestes won the World Cup final against France on penalties after a six-goal thriller in the first 120 minutes.

Lionel Messi now has every possible trophy in his cabinet, and the eternal great of the Latin American nation got his hands on the most coveted trophy in Qatar, by winning the World Cup.

And ahead of that, there will be numerous offers to take his story to the silver screen. Asif Kapadia is leading the race though to make it possible.

Kapadia has made three amazing documentaries so far. His Senna, about the life and death of Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, has earned a plethora of plaudits after its release. His other two works are Amy (a film focusing on Amy Winehouse's journey) and Diego Maradona.

The documentary on Diego Maradona was released in 2019 and was a massively popular one. It depicted the story of Diego Maradona, the Argentine legend, who lifted the World Cup trophy in 1986. Lionel Messi has equalled Maradona after his merryway in Qatar.

Messi finished the tournament with 7 goals and won the Golden Ball for the second time in the World Cup. And amid the records galore, Kapadia tweeted with a congratulatory message and said he will be available if Messi wants to take his story to the screen.

"Pardon me, but I feel I should put this out there," Kapadia tweeted on Monday.

"Dear #LionelMessi, I know you're probably busy and need a holiday, but If you're interested in having your epic story told at some point, I'm definitely interested & available!"