Messi the greatest of all time? I have no doubt – Scaloni

Lusail, December 14: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has "no doubt" Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time after inspiring La Albiceleste's progression to the World Cup final.

Messi was in irresistible form on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium, playing a key role in all three goals as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Qatar 2022's first semi-final.

He opened the scoring from the spot in the first half after Julian Alvarez was fouled by Dominik Livakovic and then released his strike partner in the build-up to him making it 2-0. But the best was yet to come.

With 21 minutes to go, Messi embarked on a tremendous run up the right flank as he darted past Josko Gvardiol before then beating the defender again on the outside and eventually cutting back to Alvarez for a simple finish.

Messi became the first player to both score and assist in four separate World Cup matches (since 1966), while his penalty saw the 35-year-old become Argentina's all-time leading scorer in the tournament with 11 goals.

For some, Messi's claim to the 'greatest player of all time' title rides on him winning the World Cup, but not for Scaloni.

He told reporters: "Whether Messi is the greatest player of all time… sometimes as Argentinians it of course looks like we say that just because we are Argentinian.

"Maybe it's selfish. I don't have any doubt saying that: he is the best in history.

"I have the privilege. I am honoured to train him and see him play. It's something exciting because every time you see him play, it's a huge source of motivation for his team-mates, the people, the whole world.

"So there is nothing left to say about Messi. It's indeed a privilege to have him in the squad."

While Messi is of course the headline act and the focus for many, Alvarez more than played his part on Tuesday (December 13).

His goals will lead to praise, but Scaloni was keen to highlight how important his general work rate and industriousness were for the team effort.

"The match of Julian was excellent, not just because of his two goals, but because he was extremely helpful with the midfielders," Scaloni explained.

"Sometimes we had two midfielders because the others had to cover other players, they had to cover the flanks, and he showcased excellent football [intelligence].

"With his age, [his work ethic] is normal because he wants to give everything on the pitch. What you say to him, he shows it on the pitch.

"We are very happy with him because he was able to score goals, which is something great especially for a striker like him."

Scaloni will emulate some legendary figures of Argentinian football in Cesar Luis Menotti, Carlos Bilardo and Alejandro Sabella by coaching the Albiceleste in the World Cup final.

But he still does not feel worthy of being considered on their level.

"Yes, to reach the final is amazing, but I can't make comparisons with these three names because they are history in the national team," he added.

"They've defended these colours. They made Argentina a great nation. Yes, it's a great source of pride for me to be able to play a final and represent my country.

"But I can't rise to this perch because they made history in the world of football, not only in Argentina.

"For me, just to coach this final is a huge privilege."

Argentina will play the final on Sunday against either France or Morocco, who will tussle at Al Bayt Stadium in the second semi-final on Wednesday.