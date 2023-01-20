Lionel Messi picture gets tattooed in Argentine Corn Farm: Watch

For the love of football, fans go far and beyond any possible stretch of the imagination. The love of the game and the favourite superstars induces people to do certain inexplicable things.

Lionel Messi is one of the grandest icons of football. The Argentine forward is a legend of his own league and is worshipped across the globe for his exceptional achievements and footballing brilliance.

Being a serial winner at the club level, Messi reached the pinnacle of his national team achievements in the last couple of years. He first won the Copa America in 2021 and then backed that up to win the World Cup in 2022. It was a historic moment for Los Albicelestes as they lifted the World Cup after a gap of 36 years.

After that, thousands of fans across the world have inked their idol's face and name on their body. And recently, an Argentina Corn Farm has gone a step further, by tattooing the entire farm with Messi's face.

The advanced agricultural technique made the farm materialize the amazing concept and they have shared the software so that others can replicate the same thing.

In the village named Ballesteros, which is around 500 kms northwest of the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, the farm has taken up a new look with Messi's face embroidered in the land. Farmer Charly Faricelli explained their vision of making the Messi tattoo recently.

"The idea was a tribute from the agricultural world to Messi, whether he won the World Cup or not -- which thank God he did!" he said to AFP.

The size of the field is almost about four football grounds, and the Messi picture can only be seen from above. As the corn grows, the tattoo will become much more visible to the spectators.

"It's an agricultural 'tattoo'," said Faricelli.

Faricelli continued that "with advances in technology, the tractor knows exactly, as it goes along, how many seeds to sow in which place."

"We identify with the national team, because it suffered before winning, and the agricultural world is also suffering," he concluded alluding to the major drought that ravaged Argentina's fertile Pampas plains.