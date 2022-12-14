We asked people to believe in us, says Messi after leading Argentina to another World Cup final

Lusail, December 13: Lionel Messi revealed "I don't know if it's my best World Cup" after his inspirational performance against Croatia helped Argentina reach another final.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot before providing a remarkable assist for Julian Alvarez's second goal at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Scaloni's side will face France or Morocco in the showpiece on Sunday (December 18).

The Argentina captain has now found the net five times in Qatar – moving him level with Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 35-year-old surpassed his tally of four when he guided his nation to the final in 2014, where he won the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player despite narrowly missing out on glory following a 1-0 defeat to Germany.

"I feel a lot of things, it's very exciting to see all this," said Messi, who also became the World Cup's joint-leading appearance maker in history (25 – level with Lothar Matthaus).

"Seeing the people, the family throughout the World Cup was incredible. We're going for the last game, which was what we wanted.

"I don't know if it's my best World Cup or not. I've been enjoying this for a while. We were confident that this group was going to pull it off. We know who we are, and we asked people to believe in us.

"We have been through tough situations, others very good. Today, we live something spectacular. I am enjoying with all these people and with all the Argentines who are in our country. I imagine it must be crazy.

"We knew we weren't the top candidates, but we weren't going to give anything to anyone. We were demonstrating it game-by-game. Argentina is, once again, in the final of the world. Enjoy!"