Lionel Messi sends a signed shirt for MS Dhonis daughter Ziva

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has sent one signed shirt for MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

The Argentina captain lifted his first-ever World Cup title in Qatar ten days ago, and now has made his little fan ecstatic by sending the shirt.

Ziva's father MS Dhoni is an ardent football follower and often used to play football in the practice sessions during his playing days.

The former Indian captain also co-owns Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC and has taken part in the training sessions of the club. And his daughter also seems to be into football big time. The seven-year-old is also a keen football follower and a massive fan of Argentina and Lionel Messi.