Lionel Messi: The Argentine stalwart settles the GOAT conundrum

Lionel Messi has every possible trophy in his cabinet now. The Argentina legend won the World Cup in his final World Cup appearance.

There has always been a tug-of-war between the modern legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the GOAT status.

GOAT in short abbreviation elaborates as the Greatest Of All Time.

And it looks likely that the Argentine has taken a significant leap towards his paramount status. Lionel Messi now has won every possible trophy he could win in his career, for both his club and country.

Lionel Messi Achievements:

Here are the achievements of the 35-year-old for his clubs and country.

Barcelona:

Lionel Messi has won 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi has won7 Copa del Rey titles while playing for Barcelona. He also won the Champions League 4 times while donning the Barcelona colours. The Argentina legend also has 3 FIFA Club World Cup medals under his belt.

PSG:

Lionel Messi has won Ligue 1, the French domestic league last season with French giants PSG. He also won the Trophee des Champions in 2022.

National Team:

For Argentina, the talisman won the Copa America last year after Brazil were beaten 1-0 in the final.

Lionel Messi won the CONBEMOL-UEFA Cup of Champions in 2022 as Argentina beat Italy 3-0.

Lionel Messi, then finally conquered the world in the swansong of his international career, as Argentina have lifted the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi Personal Achievements:

Lionel Messi has won the coveted Ballon d'Or 7 times, most by a player in the history of the game. He won the trophy in - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021. Lionel Messi has won two World Cup Golden Balls, in 2014 and 2022. The Argentine also won the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009, and then got the Best FIFA Men's player award a decade later in 2019. He has won the La Liga best player award 6 consecutive times, from 2009 to 2015. He was also the winner of World Sportsman of the year in 2020.

Lionel Messi Stats:

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona in 778 appearances. He has netted 23 times for PSG in 53 appearances.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi has played 163 times for Argentina, scoring 98 goals for his country in them. The Argentina captain finished his World Cup tally with 13 goals, and he has the most number of appearances in the World Cup.

Lionel Messi is a legend. The Argentina supremo had won everything but the World Cup in his gigantic career. But this World Cup perhaps will end the GOAT debate, for now at least. Messi, apart from winning a plethora of titles with his clubs, now has the two biggest trophies a player can win with his country, the World Cup and the Continental Cup (Copa America in the case of Argentina).

Hence, we can take a rest now, admire the legend, and celebrate this amazing career. Lionel Messi is once in an eternity of talent, and perhaps the ending was fitting, the GOAT lifting the greatest trophy in the World in his final dance.