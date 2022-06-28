Liverpool 2022-23 pre-season preview: Squad analysis, Schedule, Opponents, Venue

Bengaluru, June 28: Liverpool had a season to remember last time out although the way they ended their campaign was somewhat underwhelming. They won both the FA Cup and League Cup and were in the run for an unprecedented quadruple. However, they were pipped to the post by Manchester City in the Premier League title race and Real Madrid in the Champions League final as Jurgen Klopp’s side fell narrowly short of making history.

The Reds will be heading to Asia as they prepare to come back stronger next season. Jurgen Klopp's side played a total of 63 games last season which is the most they could have and it is no wonder that they were quite drained out in the end. Klopp's first job will be to bring the freshness in his squad back and keep them sharp for a strong start to the season.

Pre-season is extremely crucial in football which is why managers like Klopp like to do their business early in the window which the Reds have certainly done having already made three major signings. They have signed Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay while letting players like Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino depart.

More incomings and outgoings could take place in the next few weeks but the Reds are about to start their pre-season. Here, we take a look at their plans for the pre-season.

Pre-season Training:

Liverpool players will report to training on 4th July and will then head to Thailand for their pre-season tour. Their first pre-season game will see them lock horns with eternal rivals Manchester United on 12th July at the Bangkok Century Cup, in a contest that is being billed as 'The Match’.

They will then take on fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace and Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig on July 15th and 21st respectively. Klopp's side will then take on Red Bull Salzburg on 27th July before officially raising the curtain for the English season with a FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City on 30th July. The last pre-season game will see them take on French side Strasbourg on 31st July at Anfield.

Here is a look at the pre-season calendar of the Reds:

Players return – Kirkby, July 4

Man United – Bangkok, July 12

Crystal Palace – Singapore, July 15

RB Leipzig – Germany, July 21

RB Salzburg – Austria, July 27

Man City – Community Shield – Leicester, July 30

Strasbourg – Anfield, July 31