Three players Liverpool are monitoring in the World Cup

Liverpool have endured a difficult season so far in the Premier League as they trailed league leaders Arsenal by 15 points ahead of the FIFA World Cup break. Jurgen Klopp must have surely liked the break enforced due to the World Cup as he could come up with plans to recover from such a disastrous start to the season.

While Liverpool are looking to recoup and recover from their early-season setback during World Cup time, they are also watching the FIFA World Cup closely for solutions to their problems. In this article, we will take a look at three players they have been monitoring during the FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham:

This is no secret that Liverpool are huge admirers of Jude Bellingham and are widely thought to be leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund starlet. However, they are set to face plenty of competition for the signature of the England international who enjoyed a sensational World Cup campaign for the Three Lions. Bellingham is expected to cost almost 150 million euros and it will be worth watching whether they can land the wonderkid or not.

Enzo Fernandez:

Another coveted midfielder Liverpool are closely monitoring is Argentina international Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica playmaker has enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign so far and has been a key player behind La Albiceleste's run to the semis. Like Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez is also a coveted midfielder and Liverpool are one of his biggest admirers.

Advertisement