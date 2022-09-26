Liverpool chasing Youssouf Fofana, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sept. 26: It is a well known fact that Liverpool are working tirelessly to address their need for a new central midfielder and have been linked with a number of players across Europe.

While Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham remains their priority target, the Reds have also been linked with several other names across Europe. The latest midfielder to be linked with a move to Anfield is AS Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Fofana made his debut for France during this international break in a 2-0 win over Austria. The 23-year-old made quite a strong impression in the middle of the park alongside his former Monaco midfield partner Aurélien Tchouaméni, a player Liverpool missed out on this summer.

Unlike Tchouaméni, Fofana is expected to be available at a much affordable price if the Reds choose to raid Monaco next summer like they did with Fabinho in 2018.

There are a number of reasons why Fofana seems like a perfect addition to Liverpool. At 23 years of age, he meets the Reds' recruitment criteria and is also unlikely to command hefty wages. Also, with his contract expiring in 2024, Monaco will not be in the driver's seat if they want to hold onto to a high price for the midfield dynamo.

Blessed with a frame of six feet one inches, Fofana's is pretty solid physically and is also gifted technically. He can play either as a number six or a number eight which would make him a valuable player for Jurgen Klopp who likes to rotate his midfield whenever possible.

Liverpool's midfield is ageing quickly and have also been susceptible to injuries of late. Fofana's injury history is also quite promising as he last missed games with injuries back in 2019. With almost 150 senior appearances to his name for Strasbourg and Monaco combined, he has plenty of experience at the highest level as well and looks ready for his next leap.