Liverpool enter the race for Mykhaylo Mudryk, a good addition?

Kolkata, September 30: As reported by a number of outlets in England, Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and several other clubs in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian sensation has been in the news of late having been linked with a number of clubs, particularly in England.

It is presumed that the Reds are chasing Mudryk's signature alongside the Gunners. The duo of Everton and Newcastle United are also keen on the youngster.

According to rumours in England, Shakhtar value the pacey winger at around £44 million. Mudryk came to spotlight mostly after his links with Arsenal during the last few weeks of the summer transfer window.

However, the move did not materialize and he has taken his game to an entire different level since then.

The fleet-footed winger, dubbed as 'The Ukrainian Neymar' has been on fire this season. He has scored twice and laid out two assists in two UEFA Champions League matches for Shakhtar this season. He also laid out seven assists and scored two goals in 11 Premier Liga matches last season and has provided one assist in three league games so far this campaign.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the 21-year-old is wanted by as many as 15 clubs in Europe and Liverpool are one of them. The Reds could do with the addition on someone like Mudryk to their side. The Reds have made a poor start to the season by their usual standards and are seemingly missing Sadio Mane following his move to Bayern Munich.

Mudryk, like Mane, also likes to operate from the left flank and has a lot in common with the Senegalese in his game. Jurgen Klopp's side have plenty of quality up front and Mudryk might struggle to immediately break into the side but he could prove to be a vital addition thanks to his style of play. Also, he would have a wonderful mentor in Jurgen Klopp who will elevate his game to the next level.