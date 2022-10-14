Liverpool interested in signing La Liga midfielder in January

Bengaluru, October 14: Liverpool have had a struggling start to the Premier League season despite their good run of form in the Champions League.

The Reds have accumulated just 10 points from possible 24 in the league, winning just two matches so far, and one of the key reasons behind their form has been the weak midfield.

Injuries, aging stars, and some of the younger players who are not quite ready to step up and be counted for an entire season have made the area somewhat of a concern for Jurgen Klopp.

As a result, it is understood that the Merseysiders are now ready to spend a good fortune during the January window to ease the pressure with a host of midfielders having been already linked with a possible move.

The latest name to be associated with them now is Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez. The 28-year-old has become a vital player for the Spanish side under former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

He was part of the team that won the Copa del Rey last season. However, Betis have some financial woes, and there is a big possibility of them cashing in on some of their hot prospects.

Rodriguez was linked with an exit in the summer window as well, but a deal did not materialize. If there is a worthy offer on the table, Rodriguez could be sold in January and there is a good chance of Liverpool capitalizing on it.

Best option for Liverpool?

It is understood that the Argentina midfielder will be available for a fee of €25 million and if that is the case, the Reds should pounce on the very first opportunity. Rodriguez has been one of the best midfielders over the last few years and, is currently in his prime.

Considering Liverpool's midfield woes and lack of options in midfield, the 28-year-old would be a sensible addition to the side. He will add presence and defensive discipline in the middle of the park, which Liverpool have lacked massively this season.