Liverpool keeping close tabs on Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast

Bengaluru, Oct. 13: Liverpool have been linked with a move for Belgian defensive starlet Zeno Debast as the Reds continue to add young talents.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Belgian football. As per rumours, Liverpool are monitoring the Anderlecht youngster's progress ahead of potentially looking into signing him at some point in the future.

It is understood that the Reds have been scouting him for a long time now and have been left impressed every time so far this season. Liverpool however are not the only side showing an interest. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keeping a close eye on his development.

His career so far

Debast has shown enormous maturity while commanding the backline for his club and country. The 18-year-old has already featured 24 times for Anderlecht’s first team this season. He has been one of the very first names on the team sheet under Felice Mazzu's tutelage. Due to his great run of form for the Belgian, he has been called to the national team twice also and he should be in contention for a trip to the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Playing Style

Playing as a right center-back in the three-man system, Debast has illustrated great ball-playing abilities. He likes to drive into the opposition’s half with the ball at his feet, especially into the final third to the attacker’s feet, or even behind. When it comes to his capabilities in defensive contests, the 18-year-old has also been a very capable defender in close duels, or transitional defending. So all in all, he definitely has great potential to be an all-round defender.

Transfer Situation

Liverpool have a good track record when it comes to identifying the best young talent in the game hence their interest in him is not at all surprising. Jurgen Klopp has unearthed some great talents over the years and playing under the German boss will definitely be tempting for the youngster. However, Debast still has three years left in his deal and following his breakthrough, it is understood the club are likely to offer him new terms. In that case, he may not be available for a feasible amount and it will be interesting to see how the Merseyside giants react further.