Liverpool keeping close tabs on Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis - Good option for the Reds?

Bengaluru, Oct. 18: Liverpool look to be targetting the Primeira Liga once again after snapping up two of the Portuguese League's hottest stars Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

This time around the target is believed to be Benfica's hot midfield prospect Florentino Luis.

The Anfield giants are believed to be keeping a close eye on the development and there are strong rumours of him impressing the Liverpool scouts. Liverpool have been dire in need of a midfield revamp after struggling for form in the Premier League this summer and their interest in one of Portugal's hot prodigy definitely makes sense.

Florentino Luis' impressive tenure so far

The 23-year-old progressed through the youth ranks in Lisbon before making his senior debut in 2019. But he had to wait for his chance to cement a regular place in the side. In the last two seasons, he was sent on loan to Monaco and Getafe, respectively, and both loan deals proved to be successful for him.

The defensive midfielder was pretty impressive and that earned him a place in the side this season. He has maintained the same form this season for Benfica as well where he has formed a solid partnership with Enzo Fernandez in the midfield, featuring in all 17 matches this season.

Transfer Fee

The young midfielder however signed a contract extension very recently that ties him down with the side till 2027. It is understood that he has a release clause worth €120 million. The figure is undoubtedly outstanding and Liverpool are unlikely to pay such a heavy fee. So the Premier League giants will certainly negotiate to bring it down to a reasonable level.

Good option for the Reds?

With Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson entering into their late 30s while the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita failing to hit their standards, Liverpool are now exploring the market for a midfielder extensively. The 23-year-old has been pretty promising this season and he could be tempted to make a jump to England in the future. If Liverpool can negotiate a good deal for the defensive midfielder he can surely be a good option for the long term.