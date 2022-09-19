Liverpool linked with Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes - A good option for the Reds?

Bengaluru, Sept. 19: Highly rated Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool reportedly extensively scouting the 21-year-old.

The Anfield giants are yet to make any official approaches for the midfielder but as per reports, their scouts have reportedly been keeping an eye on the Flamengo midfielder. An approach could be expected in January however things are still at an early stage.

His career so far

The central midfielder has come through the youth system at Flamengo and broke into the first team in the 2020 season. Since then he has been a mainstay in the first team at the Maracana. He has been the first name on the sheet for Flamengo and has made over 100 appearances already despite his relatively young age. He has helped his side win the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A title in 2020 and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2021 as well as helping in two Campeonato Carioca titles in 2020 and 2021.

Playing Style

The Brazilian is good at lying in the deep and protecting the backline but his key attribute is to bring the ball forward to allow his team to contest opponents. He is an energetic midfielder who could fit in the high-octane football under Jurgen Klopp. He may not be ready to make the leap to the Premier League as a first-team player so early, but his all-action style of play means he could be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side in the long run.

A good option for Liverpool?

Klopp is looking to freshen up his aging midfield with Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago all on the wrong side of 30, while Fabinho will be 29 in October. Getting someone with so much potential is definitely a sign of going forward. Although it remains to be seen how much the Brazilian asks for their asset whose contract is set to expire in 2025.