Liverpool monitoring four Galatasaray players, things to know about the quartet

Kolkata, October 10: According to rumours in England, Liverpool are keeping tabs on as many as four Galatasaray players.

It is presumed that the Merseyside club's scouts watched the Turkish club in action during their 2-1 Super Lig win over Konyaspor on September 16. The players Liverpool are monitoring are Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Kerem Akturkoglu and Yunus Akgun.

All four players are quite young and have already established themselves as key players for Galatasaray as they look to revive their status as the dominating force in Turkish football. They are fifth in the table right now but just a point behind league leaders Adana Demirspor as the race for Super Lig title heats up.

The first player Liverpool have their sights on is right-back Sacha Boey who has impressed since joining the Istanbul club from Rennes in 2021, making 27 appearances across competitions for the Turkish giants. They are also interested in Danish centre-back Victor Nelsson. The Dane has been quite impressive at the heart of the defense after joining Galatasaray in the summer of 2021 from FC Copenhagen. He has also earned seven caps for Denmark already.

Turkish winger duo of Kerem Akturkoglu and Yunus Akgun have also impressed this season and have attracted interest from Liverpool. Aged 23 and 22 respectively, both of them have very high ceilings and could prove to be excellent additions to the Reds.

Liverpool's squad depth has been tested very early this season with injuries hurting Jurgen Klopp's side. All four players could prove to be worthwhile additions to the Merseyside club as they are in evident need to bolster their squad. Young players with immense potential, Boey, Nelsson, Akturkoglu and Akgun all look like typical Liverpool targets. If available for the right price, they all could be valuable additions to the Merseyside giants.