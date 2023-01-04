Liverpool or Chelsea- best fit for Moises Caicedo?

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo according to reports in England.

Liverpool have in fact made a £62 million bid for the Ecuador international but Brighton are reportedly holding out for a £70 million fee for their priced asset.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have started their business in the winter transfer window. While Jurgen Klopp's side have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea have made three additions to their side in the form of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos and Benoit Badiashile.

However, both clubs are evidently looking to bolster their midfield ranks this month which is quite understandable given how much they have struggled in the middle of the park. Caicedo has been linked with both clubs and would be a great addition to either club.

Caicedo has been exceptional for Brighton & Hove Albion since his £4.5 million move from his boyhood club, Independiente del Valle. The 21-year-old has made a total of 27 appearances for the Seagulls to date, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process.

He has already been capped 28 times for Ecuador, scoring three goals in the process.The youngster impressed for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring once in three appearances.

Caicedo would be a great fit at both Chelsea and Liverpool but might fancy a move to Chelsea because of Graham Potter's presence at Stamford Bridge. However, he would fit Jurgen Klopp's system extremely well. The youngster is a pressing monster and Liverpool would be tailor-made for him.

Chelsea have also been struggling for energy in the middle of the park with N'Golo Kante struggling with injuries. Caicedo is a player who has plenty in common in his game with Kante. However, he would be smarter to choose Liverpool over Chelsea as his game suits the Reds more. Klopp is a manager who can take him to the next level.

All in all, it will be great for the terrific midfielder if he can find himself at either club at the end of this transfer window. But there will also be a temptation for him to finish this season at Brighton, who are in outstanding form this season. If he continues to star for the Seagulls until the end of this season, there will only be an increase in his number of suitors.