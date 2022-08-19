Liverpools potential starting XI against Manchester United

Kolkata, August 19: Liverpool have not had a great start to their new season having drawn their first two Premier League games.

They drew 2-2 against Fulham in their season opener and could only salvage a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace an Anfield. Jurgen Klopp already has a huge task on his hands if he has to ensure that the Reds come back and mount a title challenge from here.

Liverpool will be up against their arch rivals Manchester United on Monday who have endured an even worse start to their own season losing their first two games of the season. Erik ten Hag's side look completely all over the place but will be keen to make a strong comeback against their bitter rivals.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a situation to address as he has to deal with some major absentees due to injuries early in the season and mega signing Darwin Nunez has made his job even tougher by getting sent off on his Anfield debut against Crystal Palace by headbutting Joachim Andersen

Here, we will take a look at the ideal Liverpool starting XI for their trip to Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker will definite keep his place between the sticks and will be looking for his first clean sheet of the campaign.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Klopp is likely to make one change to his back four that started against Crystal Palace with Joe Gomez coming in for Nat Phillips. Gomez was not fit enough to start the last game but had to be introduced off the bench later and should make the starting XI against Manchester United with Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate both missing.

Midfielders: Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott

Fabinho had a game to forget against Crystal Palace last Monday but Klopp is expected to keep his trust in his Brazilian midfield dynamo. Jordan Henderson is likely to come back to the starting XI at the expense of James Milner whil Harvey Elliott should keep his place as he offers plenty of flair and creativity in the middle of the park.

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

With Darwin Nunez suspended, Roberto Firmino should be back in the starting XI after missing the Palace game with an injury. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will be the two obvious picks on the flanks.