Cody Gakpo: Liverpool sign Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven

Having impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three goals, Gakpo is now on course to arrive at Anfield in the January transfer window.

A statement from the Eredivisie giants said, "PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

Advertisement

The statement added that both clubs would not make an announcement on the fee, but general manager Marcel Brands did said they have sold Gakpo in a record transfer fee, which surpasses the sale of Hirving Lozano to Napoli for a reported €45m.

Should a deal be completed, Gakpo will provide competition in the forward line for Jurgen Klopp's team, who are currently without injured pair Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

He has scored 55 goals for PSV in his 159 appearances since making his debut in 2018. The 23-year-old has also captained the dutch side and will be looking to replicate his form in England. He is set to travel to Liverpool to undergo the medical and will be available from new year's day.

Liverpool are currently 6th in the Premier League table as they look to rescue their season after an underwhelming first few months.