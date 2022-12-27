Cody Gakpo: Liverpool sign Dutch forward from PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have signed PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window, the Dutch club announced on Tuesday.
Gakpo has been linked with several of Europe's biggest clubs - including Manchester United and Real Madrid - after emerging as a key part of Ruud van Nistelrooy's side at PSV.
The forward has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games this season, the third-highest tally of goal contributions (21) after 14 games in the league since the 1999-00 season - only Van Nistelrooy (27 in 1999-00) and former Liverpool man Luis Suarez (25 in 2009-10) have bettered that tally.
While Erik ten Hag's United have been linked with Gakpo for several months, reports on Monday claimed their rivals Liverpool were getting closer to sign the 23-year-old for an initial £37million (€42m) fee.
Having impressed for the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, where he scored three goals, Gakpo is now on course to arrive at Anfield in the January transfer window. A statement from the Eredivisie giants said, "PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. "The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer." The statement added that both clubs would not make an announcement on the fee, but general manager Marcel Brands did said they have sold Gakpo in a record transfer fee, which surpasses the sale of Hirving Lozano to Napoli for a reported €45m. Should a deal be completed, Gakpo will provide competition in the forward line for Jurgen Klopp's team, who are currently without injured pair Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. He has scored 55 goals for PSV in his 159 appearances since making his debut in 2018. The 23-year-old has also captained the dutch side and will be looking to replicate his form in England. He is set to travel to Liverpool to undergo the medical and will be available from new year's day. Liverpool are currently 6th in the Premier League table as they look to rescue their season after an underwhelming first few months.
