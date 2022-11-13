Liverpool Takeover: Worlds eighth richest man Mukesh Ambani among bidders?

World's eighth-richest man Mukesh Ambani is reportedly interested in putting in a bid to take over Premier League giants Liverpool FC after the club were put up for sale by the club's current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The 65-year-old Indian businessman, who is known to be a huge sports fans and owns the Indian Premier League's most successful side Mumbai Indians, has shown interest in buying the Merseyside giants on a number of occasions earlier as well.

FSG, who took over Liverpool FC in 2010, made a stunning announcement earlier this week that they would open to considering new shareholders.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," a statement from FSG read.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

Now, with FSG's stunning announcement that they would open to listening to offers, Ambani has reportedly expressed his interest in a possible takeover bid.

According to a report from The Mirror, FSG are believed to be willing to sell Liverpool FC for a fee of around £4billion, which shouldn't be a problem for Ambani, who has a net worth of around £90billion.

However, Ambani is not the only party to show interest since FSG's announcement. Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, has also been rumoured to be interested in the Reds take over, while links to the middle east also don't die down after the takve over of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Billionaire Indonesians, Malaysians and Singaporeans as well as another group from US also can't be ruled out, as per further reports.

Chelsea FC were the most recent club to be taken over after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was forced to put up the club for sale.