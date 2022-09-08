Liverpool transfer window review

Kolkata, September 8: Liverpool were one of the quieter sides during the summer transfer window this time out.

Unlike most of their rivals, the Reds spent reasonably less which led to a section of the fanbase question the management.

The Reds have also endured a tough start to the season having secured just nine points in six games and find themselves six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool's big incoming this summer was in the form of Darwin Nunez from Benfica with the Uruguayan international having arrived for a fee of £64 million.

The young striker was one of the most coveted players during the summer following an exceptional season with Benfica.

However, Nunez has not yet completely settled at Anfield. He did make an immediate impact in his first two games from the bench but was sent off for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson.

The 23-year-old recent came back from suspension in a 0-0 draw against Everton where he was quite average barring a few moments.

Liverpool have a pretty high success rate in the transfer market but there are mixed feelings regarding Nunez due to his mixed start to life at Liverpool as well as his big transfer fee.

The Reds also signed two wonderfully gifted young players Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay this summer. Ramsay is yet to make his first appearance due to his injury problems but looks like a solid future prospect. Carvalho, meanwhile, has already started impressing for his new club after enjoying a brilliant last season at Fulham.

Liverpool also signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on the deadline day which looks like more of a desperate signing in order to deal with injury crisis. The Reds have been hit by a number of injuries to their star midfielders and Arthur could prove to be a decent solution on loan.

The Brazilian international does possess plenty of quality but has not been able to impress at Juventus due to injury problems but his fortunes might well change at Anfield. Liverpool also have an option to sign him permanently if they are happy with his loan spell which makes this a win win deal for the Reds.