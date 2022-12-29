Liverpool vs Leicester City: Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Bengaluru, December 29: Liverpool will be aiming to keep pace with a Premier League top-four spot with a win over Leicester City at Anfield next.

The Reds went into the World Cup break off the back of two consecutive wins in the Premier League and maintained the same in the last gameweek with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The sixth-place side will be looking to build on their winning run and lower the gap of five points from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspurs, who have played one more game.

On the other hand, Leicester's run of four straight victories across all competitions halted the last gameweek at home by Newcastle on Boxing Day.

They were hammered 3-0 by the in-form Magpies and now need to pick themselves up ahead of an even tougher game at Anfield.

Date: 31st December 2022

Time: 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD

Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)

Liverpool vs Leicester City team news

Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are out for a period of time and are set to remain sidelined throughout January. Ibrahima Konate however is likely to be a part of the first team set-up after his late return from the World Cup.

Advertisement

Roberto Firmino and James Milner are on the verge of recovering from injury but it remains to be seen if they can be part of this matchday.

For Leicester, Dennis Praet will join Ryan Bertrand and James Justin on the sidelines as longer absentees after leaving the field with a hamstring injury just after 20 minutes against Newcastle United. Ricardo Pereira too is yet to return to full fitness.

Captain Jonny Evans will also miss the game who is nursing a calf issue but star midfielder James Maddison is expected to return to the side after missing the last game due to a knee issue.

Liverpool vs Leicester City H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Liverpool: 3 Wins

Leicester: 2 Wins

Liverpool vs Leicester City Line Ups:

Liverpool Starting XI (4-3-2-1): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

Leicester City Starting XI (4-3-3): Joel Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas; Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare; Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; James Vardy.

Liverpool vs Leicester City Dream 11 Prediction:

Brendan Rodgers has lost all four of his visits back to Anfield and that could repeat again over the weekend. The Reds looked well in the form in their last game against Aston Villa and at their fortress they definitely are favorites. However, despite the inconsistency, Leicester have shown that they have enough firepower in their ranks to cause an upset.

Liverpool vs Leicester City My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders: Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison

Strikers: Darwin Nunez (Vice-Captain), Mohamed Salah (Captain), James Vardy