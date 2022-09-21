Liverpool want Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk, best move for the winger?

Bengaluru, Sep 21: Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign highly-rated Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Reds are the latest club linked with the Ukrainian international who has caught the eye with his exploits at Shakhtar Donetsk. It is also understood that the 21-year-old has emerged as a target of Everton and Real Madrid as well.

As per reports in England, Liverpool are plotting a move for Mudryk in January as they see him as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane who left for Bayern Munich. The Reds are looking to provide solid competition to Luis Diaz on the left flank and believe that Mudryk fits the bill.

Mudryk emerged as a target for Arsenal during the summer but the Gunners did not manage to land the winger touted as 'Ukrainian Neymar'. The 21-year-old has done incredibly well in the Champions League this season which has seen his stock rise even higher.

The winger has scored twice and assisted as many times in his two outings in the elite club competition of Europe. The five-tie-capped Ukrainian international scored a goal and provided two assists against RB Leipzig and scored once Celtic.

On the other hand, he has been quite silent in the Premier Liga where he has assisted just once in three games and is yet to score his first goal of the season.

Mudryk is a player very much in demand across Europe right now and it is not hard to see why. He is just 21 years of age and is still developing but has the skill set to become a top-class wide forward in the years to come. From the player's point of view, he has to make the right decision while choosing his next club depending on his first-team chances.

At the moment, it is difficult to see him become a regular at either Arsenal or Liverpool. The Gunners have players like Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Marquinhos out wide while Liverpool have Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. But, he could become a reliable squad player at Liverpool due to a relative lack of depth at Anfield in comparison to the Gunners.