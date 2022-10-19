Liverpool want Ezno Fernandez, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 19: Enzo Fernandez has seen a rapid rize in his stock since joining Benfica from River Plate in the summer. A host of clubs have been linked with a move for the Argentinian midfield maestro and Liverpool are no exception. As per reports in England, the Reds are considering a January swoop for the 21-year-old but a deal could cost them more than 100 million euros.

Fernandez has become a key player in Roger Schmidt's Benfica side in a very short span of time. The midfielder is currently regarded as one of the most coveted players in his position and it is hardly a surprise.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his all-action display in the middle of the park. He works tirelessly in the middle of the park and is also a fantastic passer of the ball. The Argentinian international also acts as a reliable creative outlet for his side.

Liverpool have not been at their usual best this campaign and much of that can be attributed to the Reds' midfield struggles. They have looked jaded in the middle of the park and have also been stretched by injuries.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are all in their thirties while Fabinho has also struggled for form this campaign and has lacked sharpness. Meanwhile, the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones have been out with injuries.

Signing a midfielder of Enzo Fernandez's profile, ability and age looks like a need of the hour from the Reds' point of view. Just aged 21, Fernandez has his whole future lying ahead of himself and could turn into an absolute superstar.

Enzo Fernandez would be a brilliant addition to Liverpool but the price also has to be right considering he is still not much proven at the highest level. However, it would be somewhat surprising if Benfica agrees to sell him in January after recruiting him only in January.