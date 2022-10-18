Liverpool want Ferran Jutgla, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 18: Liverpool have been linked with a move for Club Brugge forward Ferran Jutgla, as per rumours in England.

The former Barcelona attacker has been catching the eye following his move to Belgian in the summer and has been attracting interest from a host of clubs with Liverpool being the latest club to join the race.

Jutgla came through the youth ranks of Espanyol before making his switch to Barcelona in 2021 and again moved to Club Brugge this summer following a season at Barcelona B and even for the senior side of the Blaugrana.

Jutgla made quite an impression at Barcelona B and Barcelona and has carried his impressive run of form to Belgium. The attacker has scored eight goals and produced five assists in 16 games for Club Brugge across all competitions this campaign. He has made more than one goal contribution every 90 minutes this campaign.

The Spaniard has been a key reason why Club Brugge have made their way to the round of 16 in the Champions League already this season. He has made four goal contributions in the Champions League so far.

Jutgla boasts a similar profile to Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota. He is quite agile and technically gifted and can operate across the final third. Also, his linkup play is quite solid and he has also caught the eye thanks to his excellent finishing ability.

Liverpool could certainly do with another attacking reinforcement to add more edge to their offence. Darwin Nunez is yet to fully settle in while Jota has also not been at his best having struggled with injury struggles.

Mohamed Salah's form has improved of late following a slow start to the season whereas Luis Diaz has gone down to an injury after a decent start to his campaign.

Liverpool lost both Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino in the summer who both were important squad players for them in recent times. Jutgla would be a solid addition to add more depth to the Reds' attack and aged just 23, he still has plenty of room for improvement. Under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, he could become a star at Anfield.