Liverpool want Jamal Musiala, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 7: According to rumours in Germany, Liverpool are huge admirers of versatile Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

The German international has caught the eye with his exploits of late for both the Bavarian giants as well as for the German national team.

It is presumed that Jurgen Klopp admires the 19-year-old and the Reds could test the resolves of Bayern Munich with a big-money offer for the former Chelsea wonderkid.

Musiala came through the youth ranks of Southampton and Chelsea before making a move to Bayern Munich and has not looked back since. He is also a former England youth international with 23 caps across various age levels but chose to pledge his allegiance to Germany. He is now capped 17 times for the German senior side and has scored in the process.

Musiala has been exceptional for both Bayern Munich and Germany of late having caught the eye in every position he has played in. The wonderkid has registered seven goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season.

He also caught the eye for Germany against England during the international break and also won the penalty that gave Germany a late equalizer as the game finished 3-3.

The 19-year-old is comfortable playing in a range of positions including central midfield, attacking midfield and on either flank. The youngster is even capable of playing as a false nine and it is hardly a surprise that Jurgen Klopp rates him so highly. The German manager admires versatile players who can offer him an upper hand tactically over the opponents.

Liverpool are anyway in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all in their 30s. Meanwhile Fabinho is 28 while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both injury-prone.

Meanwhile, players like Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones are all options in midfield but they are not natural midfielders and make the Reds vulnerable defensively. Musiala would be a wonderful addition to Liverpool but convincing the player to switch from Bayern will be an equally big task as will be forcing Bayern to agree a fee for their biggest talent.