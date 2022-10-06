Liverpool want Jhon Duran, things to know

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on yet another Colombian international after Luis Diaz. As per reports in England, the Reds are keen on Chicago Fire attacker John Duran but could face competition from Chelsea for the signature of the teenager.

The Merseysiders sent the same scout to watch Duran in action that watched his compatriot Luis Diaz at Porto before they secured his signing in January. And, they will be quite happy to see the impact Duran had on the game as he scored twice as Chicago Fire defeated Cincinnati 3-2 on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old gave Chicago the lead with a powerful left-footed strike when played through one-on-one. Duran then doubled his tally with a brilliantly executed chip from range seeing the goalkeeper having rushed off his line.

The 18-year-old has already scored eight goals and laid on a further six assists during the 2022/23 campaign. His exploits on the pitch for Chicago Fire has also seen him being rewarded with two senior caps for Colombia. He was a part of the Colombian side that played against Guatemala and Mexico during the international break.

Duran is blessed with blistering pace and jaw-dropping technique which makes him a treat to the eyes just like Luis Diaz. He is also quite gifted physically which makes him a unique attacker. At six foot one, the Colombian international excels in the air and can outmuscle most defenders with sheer power. He is also quite versatile as he can slot in on either flank as well as a number nine.

Duran could prove to be a solid addition to the Liverpool side thanks to his all-action game. His versatility would make him a lethal weapon for most sides including Liverpool.

The Reds have plenty of quality up front in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz but someone like Duran would be a worthy addition to the Reds. At just 18 years of age, the youngster has plenty of room to grow and could be groomed into a superstar by Klopp.