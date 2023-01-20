Liverpool want La Liga and former Newcastle midfielder - Is it a good deal?

Bengaluru, January 13: Liverpool have been linked with the services of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, as revealed by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

It is no secret that the Reds are desperate to bolster their midfield ranks and have been linked with several top names across Europe. Their priority remains Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but they are also monitoring alternative options.

Mikel Merino has established himself as one of the best and most consistent midfielders in La Liga since his move to Real Sociedad in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spaniard does not particularly have fond memories of England having formerly struggled to make an impact at Newcastle United. However, he has turned his fortunes around since his move back to his homeland.

Merino is an all-action midfielder who comes with a complete package and looks like a perfect fit in Jurgen Klopp's system. With his frame of 6'2", Merino quite naturally excels in the air and can outmuscle his opponents.

The Spaniard's high level of energy and tenacity make him tailor-made for Klopp's tactics. The 11-time capped Spain international is also quite handful in terms of scoring and creating goals.

Merino has scored twice and provided seven assists in 22 games across all competitions for Real Sociedad this season.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old has featured 175 times for Sociedad till date scoring 18 goals and providing 23 assists. He is contracted at the Anoeta Stadium until the summer of 2025 and has a release clause of £50 million in his deal.

One does not need to be an expert to see that Liverpool are in a dire need for quality additions in the middle of the park.

Even if they manage sign Jude Bellingham, the Reds could still do with another midfielder. And, Merino looks like a midfielder who would be a solid fit in Klopp's high-pressing system.