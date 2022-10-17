Liverpool want RB Leipzig star, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 17: Liverpool have reportedly registered interest in RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku as his move to Chelsea is believed to have stalled.

The Blues were believed to be in pole position to land the Frenchman but Jurgen Klopp's side are now looking to hijack the move as they sent scouts to watch him in action in Leipzig's 2-0 Champions League win over Celtic.

The versatile attacking midfielder has been brilliant for Bundesliga outtfitRB Leipzig over the years, particularly since last season. He scored 35 goals and provided 20 assists in 52 games across all competitions last season.

His exploits also saw him crowned Bundesliga Player of the Season ahead of superstars like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

The French international has enjoyed a solid start to the season as well despite Leipzig's up-and-down form this campaign. Nkunku has scored ten goals and produced one assist in 16 games so far this season. He has been the shining light for an otherwise underperforming RB Leipzig, who are ninth in the Bundesliga table.

Nkunku could be a brilliant addition to Liverpool due to his all-round ability and versatility. The Reds have struggled in every department this campaign and most of their their star attackers have all faded this campaign. Mohamed Salah looks like a shadow of his former self while Darwin Nunez is still settling in.

Diogo Jota also has endured a difficult start to the season battling injury problems. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino have both done well but the Colombian is set for a spell on the sidelines having suffered an injury while Firmino has also struggled with injury problems.

Nkunku is predominantly an attacking midfielder but can also play on the flanks as well as a false nine and even as a centre-forward. His ability to score himself and create for his teammates makes him a deadly attacker and a huge weapon for any manager.

At 24, he has his best days ahead of him and looks like a superstar in the making. If Liverpool can secure this deal, it would be quite a brilliant a one for the Reds.