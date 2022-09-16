Liverpool want to cut short midfielder loan after just two weeks at club

Bengaluru, September 16: In a shock turn of events, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to let go midfielder Arthur Melo in January, just two weeks after his arrival on loan from Italy.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed on a season-long loan from Juventus on deadline day as the Reds desperately looked to bring in a midfielder for cover due to a long list of injuries.

Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabio Carvalho have all missed a good number of games so far this season and it could continue for a good amount of time.

Liverpool were forced into the market and took a chance on the 26-year-old on a loan deal from Juventus. The deal included a €4.5 million loan fee as well as an option to buy the player for €37.5 million at the end of the loan deal.

But as per recent rumors, Liverpool coaches have been left unimpressed by the 26-year-old, who is said to be deemed not at the level expected.

Since his move from Juventus Arthur has seen just 13 minutes of action for Liverpool. He came off the bench in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

It is still early in the season to give a verdict on the central midfielder, however, as per rumors, there is a good possibility of Liverpool cutting short the year-long loan in January.

Should Liverpool send him back?

Arthur was considered as a short-term solution for the Reds' midfield crisis. Clearly, there will be a lot of depth in Liverpool's midfield when all are available, making Arthur an unecessary presence.

The 26-yer-old is happy to play a bit part role and there will not be many players that will agree to the same terms. Considering he is on a temporary deal and would add strength to the bench, getting rid of him in the middle of the seasons does not make sense.

Arthur was once regarded as the best in his position, and Klopp and the coaching staff should look to work more on his familiarity with the playing style of his new club, rather than losing him so early.

Unless Liverpool manage to land a big name in the January window, Arthur should be involved in the first team set-up that will increase the competition and squad strength.