Liverpool want Yunus Musah, a good deal?

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah as Jurgen Klopp looks desperate to reinforce his midfield department.

The Reds have struggled in the middle of the park this campaign and have been linked with big moves for both Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

However, with both players potentially costing over 100 million euros, the Reds are now believed to be looking for cost-effective options as well.

Yunus Musah:

Yunus Musah is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football right now and has been impressive for Valencia since his move to the Mestalla in 2019 from Arsenal. The 20-year-old was in Arsenal's academy for seven years, but he failed to make a single senior appearance for the north London giants.

Musah has racked up 84 appearances for Valencia till date scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has featured 14 times for Gennaro Gattuso's side this campaign and has set up two goals. The 20-year-old also impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the USA which has seen his stock rise further.

Other Clubs also interested in Musah:

Musah has a contract at Mestalla until June 2026, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future with Valencia. Along with Liverpool, Chelsea and his former club Arsenal are also interested in the youngster. The 20-year-old is expected to cost a fortune as well but not as much as the likes of Enzo Fernandez or Jude Bellingham.

Musah looks like a player tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side. He is combative and works tirelessly for his side and would be a good fit in Klopp's pressing system. The 20-year-old is also strong physically and is quite good on the ball as well. In many ways, the USMNT star is similar to N'Golo Kante. For the right price, he would be a great addition to Liverpool.