Longest unbeaten run in international football: Argentina fall short of levelling record after Saudi upset

Bengaluru, November 22: Argentina on Tuesday (November 22) fell short of going level with Italy for the longest unbeaten record in international football following an upset loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Unheralded Saudi Arabia came from behind to notch up a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina thanks to a scintillating second half display in a Group C encounter at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

The 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside.

But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, scored two goals in the space of five minutes to change the tie in their favour.

Saleh Al-Shehri equalized in the 48th minute, while Salem Al-Dawsari scored the eventual winner in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina and Messi looking utterly shell-shocked in the Group C opener.

This result ended Argentina's quest of overtaking Italy or at least matching them for the longest unbeaten run in international football. The Azzuri's run was ended by Spain last year at 37, while Argentina's ended at 36.

Here is a look at some of the longest unbeaten runs in international football:

