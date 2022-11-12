Lot at stake as Gokulam Kerala eye hat-trick of I-League titles

Bengaluru, Nov. 12: With the Hero I-League kicking off on Saturday (Nov. 12), a lot is at stake for defending champions Gokulam Kerala. Not only will the Kerala side look for a hattrick of I-League trophies, but also a promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL).

Founded in 2017, the club has further increased the love for football, in an already football fanatic state. One of the favourites once again, the club will eye a historic third title on the trot. But the side will have their task cut out. The club's second title on the trot was the first in I-league and having already etched their names in the history books, the club will eye a record-straight title.

The two-time champions enter the season under a new coach, having parted ways with Italian Vincenzo Annesse. The club has been training hard under new head coach Richard Towa of Cameroon. But not only will they be playing under a new coach, they will also enter the season with a lot of fresh faces.

The club has added a lot of fresh and exciting talent, but more than six regular starters parted ways with the club after last season. This makes the defending champions almost a new side with a lot of fresh faces. The Kerala franchise added Brazilian playmaker Everton Kaka, who will be a key member in their line-up. Furthermore, Towa will have a lot of Indian talent at his disposal.

