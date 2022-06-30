Mahou San Miguel is La Liga sponsor for next five seasons

Bengaluru, June 30: Mahou San Miguel, a 100 per cent family-run beverage company and Spain's leading brewer, will be the new title sponsor of the top flight of Spanish football -- La Liga -- for the next five seasons.

The five-year agreement consolidates a relationship between two organisations going back over a decade and their commitment to football, the clubs and the fans, to whom they will offer contentand unique experience about the sport.

Through the partnership, Mahou San Miguel will seek to leverage the top flight of Spanish football's international visibility and bolster the company's separate partnership with 15 individual Spanish football clubs.

The league-wide deal covers a number of brands, including Mahou, San Miguel, Alhambra and Founders.

The Mahou San Miguel has been a partner of La Liga for more than a decade, but the latest agreement expands the contract to cover international rights.

"This agreement is much more than a sponsorship. It's a reflection of our historic ties to football and of our company purpose: to create moments of unity and connection that improve people's lives," said Mahou San Miguel Alberto chief executive Rodriguez-Toquero.

"Having La Liga as our traveling companion will enable us to strengthen our ties to fans and to offer them content and unique experiences around football in Spain and outside of it."

La Liga President Javier Tebas, shared his views, "At La Liga we understand that this partnership with Mahou San Miguel represents the natural evolution of the relationship we have been building for ten years.

"We are both leaders and inspiring brands, and we have common values. We are convinced that we are going to achieve new visibility in Spain and internationally with this partnership".

As per the five-year agreement, the brewer will be a sponsor in Spain and internationally, which will enable its iconic brands -- Mahou, Sam Miguel, Alhambra and Founders -- to strengthen its presence outside the borders.