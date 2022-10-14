Major stats from Graham Potters great start to life as Chelsea boss

Bengaluru, October 14: Graham Potter has got his tenure as Chelsea manager underway in a great fashion so far with the South London club still being undefeated under him.

The Blues were on a downward trajectory under former coach Thomas Tuchel earlier this season that saw the German get the sack. But, since taking over, the English coach has managed a great transition so far with four wins and a draw from his first five fixtures.

Not only that, he is also giving all the players a chance to prove themselves which seems to have been well accepted by the squad with the Chelsea squad now looking like a group of more energetic individuals.

There are some major numbers that showcase the change in form, and here we have enlisted a few stats that can validate Chelsea's strong start under Potter.

- Chelsea have been brilliant offensively so far under Potter and look to be a much more attack-minded side. The team have scored 11 goals in five games, while under Tuchel they only managed eight goals in the seven games.

- Defensively also Chelsea were massively poor under the former German manager, recording just one clean sheet in seven games, and conceding 10 goals in the process. But, Potter appears to have improved the backline as well with Chelsea keeping three clean sheets in a row.

- Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also looks to have settled under Potter with striker scoring three goals in three consecutive games.

- Chelsea were bottom of the Champions League table when Tuchel was relieved of his duties. However, fast forward after three games, the Blues sit on top of the group, and are now the favorite to advance into the round of 16.

- Mason Mount's form has also improved after the Englishman seemed to be once struggling to even make it to the playing eleven, but now he has managed three open-play assists in his last 2 games.