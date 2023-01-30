Malo Gusto: Things to know about the Chelsea New Boy

Chelsea's spending spree have continued once again this winter with the London giants now managing to get a deal done for Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

The young right-back however will join the club next summer and will remain with the Ligue 1 side for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has been making waves for Lyon for the last few seasons and is now expected to provide competition to Reece James.

Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about the impressive defender-

His Career So Far:

Gusto worked his way through the youth academy before getting a break in the 2020/21 season. Following some brief cameos that season, he actually established himself in that first team the last term. Deputizing the struggling Leo Dubois, the young right-back managed to carry on the first team role that has followed this season as well. Gusto is now one of the first names in the team sheet for Peter Bosz's side. He has already racked up well over 50 appearances for his boyhood club and given he is just 19 years old, this is undoubtedly impressive.

Malo Gusto Playing Style:

The 19-year-old's passing range and efficacy are paralleled by very few in his position. He is a brilliant crosser as well and is a threat from deep. He is equally good at keeping possession in the build-up, stretching the space inside and ahead, making him an ideal wing-back for someone like Graham Potter who likes fluidity in his side.

Gusto's Role in the Side:

The 19-year-old is expected to act as a cover for James, however, given the recurring injury issues, the England international is facing, he could be involved more in the line-up next season. Moreover, with Potter's willingness to convert James as a right-sided centre-back in the back three systems, Gusto could enjoy a free first-team run in the right wing-back role as well. It now remains to be seen how Chelsea use youngster. However, one thing is for sure, Gusto is promised to be a quality edition for the Stamford Bridge side.