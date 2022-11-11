Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa: Red Devils fight back in thrilling EFL Cup victory

Manchester, November 11: Manchester United twice came from behind to seal a thrilling 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup, avenging Sunday's Premier League defeat to Unai Emery's men.

With Erik ten Hag resting several key players and Cristiano Ronaldo absent through illness at Old Trafford, United fell behind through Ollie Watkins' well-taken finish at the start of a frantic second half, though Anthony Martial swiftly levelled.

United then went 2-1 down when Diogo Dalot put into his own net, but Marcus Rashford's strike set up a grandstand finish.

Fernandes saw an effort deflect off Tyrone Mings before nestling in the top-left corner and McTominay finished the visitors off to ensure United advanced to the fourth round following a back-and-forth encounter.

A much-changed United made a slow start and Villa went close when McTominay made a goal-line clearance from Douglas Luiz's in-swinging corner before the break.

The match burst into life three minutes after the restart, however, with Watkins racing onto Jacob Ramsey's pass to lift a neat finish beyond Martin Dubravka.

But United responded just a minute later, as Fernandes beat the offside trap before teeing up Martial to tap home.

The game's topsy-turvy nature continued when Dalot prodded into his own net from close range, but United found another leveller within five minutes as Rashford beat Mings before firing home.

With penalties in sight, Villa were the architects of their own downfall.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho capitalised on a Robin Olsen error to feed Fernandes, who put the hosts ahead.

Garnacho was key again as United made the win safe, lifting a fine ball into the path of McTominay, who guided beyond Olsen in stoppage time.